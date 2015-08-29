Howe remains upbeat despite concerning injuries

Eddie Howe was keen to stress the positives of Bournemouth's 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City, despite admitting concern over injuries to three players.

Bournemouth took the lead at Dean Court on Saturday through Callum Wilson's fourth goal in two games, which came courtesy of a superb 24th-minute overhead kick.

However, after seeing Charlie Daniels injured, Tyrone Mings taken off on a stretcher and Max Gradel appear to twist his knee, Bournemouth were pegged back by a Jamie Vardy penalty four minutes from time.

Vardy was fouled by Steve Cook and stepped up to ensure a share of the spoils, leaving Howe to lament his side's injury misfortune.

"It [the injuries] restricted us tactically, we couldn't make any changes late in the game when we needed to try and get momentum back in our play," Howe said.

"Also from the guys' perspective to see their team-mates stretchered off, and they're so tight here, that's a difficult one psychologically to handle. We're not too downbeat, it's an important point for us.

"They all look like knee injuries, we need to assess them, scan them before making any news on how long they are going to be out.

"Tyrone's didn't look good, seeing him in that much pain isn't nice to see. Maxi knew pretty early that he had a serious one there. [There is] concern for all three players."

Howe also felt Bournemouth were denied a penalty late in the first half when Lee Tomlin was adjudged to have been felled outside the box.

He added: "I felt very aggrieved over Lee Tomlin's penalty that was clearly in the box. Callum's shout at the end of the game is very close, I need to see it again.

"We've conceded a penalty down the other end so it's another tough one for us to take. That looked like a penalty, it looked like Cooky's caught him.

"From our perspective the disappointment is that we had good possession before they counter-attacked so it's come from our mistake."