Huddersfield job the ‘perfect opportunity’ – new boss Cowley

Danny Cowley insists taking over as manager at Huddersfield was an exciting opportunity he could not turn down.

Cowley left League One Lincoln on Monday to take charge at the Championship strugglers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 40-year-old will work in tandem with his brother Nicky, who has been appointed as his assistant.

Speaking at a press conference, Danny Cowley said: “I expect it has been a really difficult period for the football club but that actually excites me. We like a challenge. We always felt the next move would have to be the perfect opportunity and we see this as the perfect opportunity.

“We feel we can add value here. The opportunity to be managers as opposed to head coach was important to us, because that’s how we’ve always worked.

“I want to wake up in the morning with that feeling, that buzz. I look at the job in front of us and I can’t wait to get started.”

Huddersfield have won just one game since November 25 last year and have collected only one point in six Championship matches this season. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Cowley’s Lincoln.

Cowley began his managerial career with non-League Concord Rangers and then worked at Braintree before guiding Lincoln from the National League to League One.

He sees the move to the John Smith’s Stadium as a logical next step.

He said: “We want to be challenged. I want to live life. The safer option would have been to stay at Lincoln, a club we loved and felt a connection with.

“It would have been a lot easier to stay but we are not interested in easy decisions. We want to test ourselves. I didn’t want to die wondering.”