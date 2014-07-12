Huddlestone determined to hit ground running

The FA Cup finalists will be in action by the end of the month as they enter the UEFA Europa League at the third qualifying stage.

Steve Bruce's side will discover their opponents in next week's draw and are currently in Portugal enjoying a week's warm-weather training.

With preparations ramping up, Huddlestone is enthused by the progress being made by the squad.

"It's been good so far," he told the club's official website.

"Everybody is getting to know the new lads and we know this trip is going to give us more strength going into the new season.

"The hot weather is exactly what the manager was looking for because that gets the heart rate going more than it would back home.

"There's already been a lot of hard work and by the look of things, all of the lads have come out here in very good shape and that is a good thing because we're going to be playing a competitive game three weeks earlier than normal with the Europa League.

"Being over here in Portugal means we can focus entirely on our training and that is what we need."