Hughes asks for patience from Stoke fans

Having taken over from former boss Tony Pulis in May, Hughes is keen to bring a new style of play to the Britannia Stadium this season.

The Welshman's philosophy was evident during their opening-day clash with Liverpool, as Stoke passed the ball well in patches before going down 1-0 to a Daniel Sturridge strike.

The former Manchester United striker will take charge of his first home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Hughes is calling on the fans to give the club their full backing.

"I want us to create more chances, score more goals and have more confidence in moving up the pitch," said the 49-year-old.

"I'm really looking forward to my first home league game, it's going to be something special.

"Fans will be hoping to see a different approach in our play and hopefully they'll be encouraged by what they saw at Anfield last week.

"We were encouraged rather than disappointed by performance at Liverpool. We were always in the game and always a threat."

Hughes also admitted that there was still work to be done off the pitch in bringing in new players, and he revealed that he hopes to have new faces in before the transfer window shuts on September 2.

"We have to be patient with signing players," he added."It has been frustrating but we're confident of having new players through the door soon.

"We're in the market, we're active and we're working around the clock to try and conclude the deals that will improve us.

"In terms of players coming in, it could go right down to the wire. Some deals go quickly and others take time."

Hughes has made two new signings during the close-season with Erik Pieters and Marc Muniesa arriving at the club, while Juan Agudelo will move from New England Revolution in January.