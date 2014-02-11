Hughes confident ahead of Swansea clash

Hughes' men head into Wednesday's clash at the Britannia Stadium having taken four points from their last two games, earning a 2-1 win home win over Manchester United and a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Stoke can take another step towards survival with victory against a Swansea side that are a point ahead in the Premier League following a 3-0 win over local rivals Cardiff City in Garry Monk's first game in charge on Saturday.

And Hughes knows the importance of taking points from the teams around Stoke with as many as 11 sides currently involved in a relegation scrap.

"At the moment because of the way that the league is, every game is important," he said. "We want to take points off teams around us and (Wednesday) is a chance for us to do that.

"They (Swansea) come into the game on the back of a good result, but we have taken four points from two tough games too, so we are confident.

"We have beaten some of the big teams at the Britannia Stadium, and generally we have been very good here so we want that to continue."

Stoke could again be without attacking midfielder Marko Arnautovic because of a foot problem, while Liverpool loanee Oussama Assaidi may also miss out.

But there is some good news on the injury front for Stoke with defender Marc Wilson able to return following an illness.

"Marko Arnautovic is one we will have to take a late look at, whilst Oussama Assaidi has a bit of trouble with his hamstring, so they are early doubts for us," Hughes added.

"We don't want to lose any player, but we will see how they are when they come back in (on Wednesday). Hopefully they will be fine, but at the moment it is too early to say. Marc Wilson has trained though, so he is back in the equation."