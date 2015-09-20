Hughes lauds Walters' response after transfer saga
Jonathan Walters was denied a move away from Stoke City, but Mark Hughes has been impressed with the forward's response to the situation.
Mark Hughes lauded Jonathan Walters' response to the rejection of the forward's transfer request after the Republic of Ireland international scored in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City.
Walters sought to leave the club last month after failing to agree terms on a new contract, but put that issue to one side as he helped Stoke into a 2-0 lead at the Britannia Stadium.
And though Leicester fought back to claim a share of the spoils, Hughes singled out Walters for special praise.
"I've said to you guys before that he's a great professional," said Hughes. "There's a situation that developed in the window but that opportunity is gone now.
"He just needed to get playing, get his head down and concentrate on his football. I had a conversation with him to that end and that's exactly what he's done.
"Jon wants an extra year, I think that's been well documented. That's not on the table at the moment, but he'll carry on focusing like he does."
