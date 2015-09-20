Hughes lauds Walters' response after transfer saga

Mark Hughes lauded Jonathan Walters' response to the rejection of the forward's transfer request after the Republic of Ireland international scored in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City.

Walters sought to leave the club last month after failing to agree terms on a new contract, but put that issue to one side as he helped Stoke into a 2-0 lead at the Britannia Stadium.

And though Leicester fought back to claim a share of the spoils, Hughes singled out Walters for special praise.

"I've said to you guys before that he's a great professional," said Hughes. "There's a situation that developed in the window but that opportunity is gone now.

"He just needed to get playing, get his head down and concentrate on his football. I had a conversation with him to that end and that's exactly what he's done.

"Jon wants an extra year, I think that's been well documented. That's not on the table at the moment, but he'll carry on focusing like he does."