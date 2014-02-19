Hughton backs Redmond to lift Norwich to safety

Norwich sit just one point clear of the drop zone having won just one of their last 11 league fixtures.

However, manager Hughton feels teenage winger Redmond - who has returned to the Norwich starting XI in their last two games - can inspire his side to move further away from the bottom three.

"We have to be solid and difficult to beat but it is impossible to pull that off without having an attacking threat," he told The Pink 'Un.

"You have to relieve pressure and give yourself a chance to score goals.

"Nathan perhaps lacks that end product at times, but he gives us a really good outlet. That is there to see and he keeps getting in those positions. He is 19 and he has everything in front of him.

"He would have possibly played more games than even he would have envisaged when he first came here at the start of this season.

"That is all good for his development and he is gaining great experience. He is only a young man and there is probably no-one at the club who works harder on the training field on his finishing, but this is a great learning curve for him and he is so enthusiastic to improve."

Norwich return to Premier League action on Sunday when Tottenham visit Carrow Road.