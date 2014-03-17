Hughton concerned by leaky Norwich defence

Norwich manager Hughton witnessed his side ship four goals in consecutive Premier League away fixtures in a 4-2 reverse at Southampton on Saturday.

The Carrow Road club lost 4-1 at Aston Villa at the beginning of March and three top-flight matches without a win have left them in 15th position, just four points above the relegation zone.

"It is a concern," he is quoted as saying by Norwich Evening News. "Circumstances were a little bit different in how we did it but the fact we conceded three goals gave us a real mountain to climb.

"When you look at goals of course as a manager you look at areas you could have done better. In a game where we conceded three they could have been avoided - the second particularly.

"I think the last goal is obviously a slip from Alex (Tettey) so you can not apportion blame in those circumstances as we were pushing for an equaliser.

"What makes it even hard to takes is the fact whichever fashion we did it we scored a couple of goals away from home and that is generally something we have not been able to do on the road."

Hughton also defended his decision to make five changes at St Mary's following a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

He added: "We have lacked that consistency which is why I made a few changes.I wanted to give others an opportunity to come in and put pressure on the lads they were replacing.

"What you can do as a manager is prepare during the week, set the team up but you are then reliant on good individual displays. It was a reaction to form.

"We did well with a couple of clean sheets but then we were disappointed with the Stoke result and sometimes you just feel you want to freshen things up, irrespective of the time of the season."