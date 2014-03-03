Hughton confident Norwich will bounce back

The Carrow Road outfit conceded all four goals in 16 first-half minutes as Villa recorded their first win in five Premier League matches.

But Hughton, who saw his side lose 7-0 at Manchester City earlier in the season, feels Norwich have what it takes to recover from a heavy defeat.

"We've generally had a side that have been able to pick themselves up after a difficult result to churn out a better result," he said.

"You have to assess - we weren't good enough (on Sunday) and that's a fact and we were well beaten in that 15-minute period.

"It's how you respond to it, and generally we've got a good group of lads that have responded very well, but it's difficult to take at the moment because it's not one I saw coming."

Norwich host Stoke City in the Premier League next Saturday.