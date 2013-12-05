Hughton: Norwich must forget Suarez show

Hughton's side were well beaten at Anfield on Wednesday, with Suarez scoring four of Liverpool's goals to condemn Norwich to a fourth consecutive away defeat in the top flight.

But ahead of Saturday's trip to West Brom, the Norwich boss wants his players to put the defeat to the back of their minds.

"We can't dwell on last night - now it's all about getting the right game plan for our trip to West Brom," Hughton said on Thursday.

"Our best away performance by far this season was at Stoke and we need to start getting to that level again.

"We'll be working very hard with the team tomorrow to make sure we give ourselves the chance to win on Saturday."

Hughton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to The Hawthorns, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel still a week away from returning after an ankle injury.

"Ricky van Wolfswinkel's done lots of good running this week - we're still aiming for the Swansea game for him," he explained.