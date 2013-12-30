Hughton: Palace game not must-win for Norwich

Norwich have lost their last two games and are without a win in four ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park on New Year's Day.

Palace looked destined for relegation before Tony Pulis was appointed last month, but have been resurgent under the former Stoke City boss.

Although Norwich are 14th in the table, Palace would move above them on goal difference by securing three points in the capital.

However, Hughton insists it is far too early to deem the game as a 'must-win'.

Hughton said: "I can understand the terminology of a 'six-pointer' and I suppose any game with a team around can be called that.

"But I think with the way the league is at the moment there will be a lot of games that could be called that."

Norwich were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at Carrow Road on Saturday and Hughton is determined to move on from that result.

He added: "We are on the back of a very good performance if not result against Manchester United, but we're very conscious of the league position we are in and it's, of course, a position which we'd prefer not to be in.

"There's always an opportunity, though, and the next one is a game away to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and we will be endeavouring and giving everything to win the game."

Hughton is confident leading scorer Gary Hooper (hamstring) will be fit to face Palace after he was replaced in the second half against United, but midfielder Jonny Howson (back) is doubtful once again.