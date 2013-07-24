Hughton plays down Johnson injury

Midfielder Johnson jetted home from the US on Tuesday after sustaining a knee problem as the Norwich squad continue to be put through their paces ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old played in all but one of Norwich's 38 league games last term, with Hughton keen to play down fears that the former Leeds United man is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

He told the club's official website: "Bradley Johnson, who went home - he's fine, he tweaked his knee very slightly.

"But the good news on that one is that it isn't a problem and he should be training in the next few days."

Sebastien Bassong and Michael Turner missed the trip to America due to a knee and groin injury respectively.

And Hughton also delivered positive news on the duo, as he added: "We're shaping up well.

"If I look at the centre-half positions Sebastien Bassong and Michael Turner who didn’t come with us are making very good progress at home."