Hughton plays down Johnson injury
Norwich City manager Chris Hughton insists the injury scare that forced Bradley Johnson to return to England from America is only minor.
Midfielder Johnson jetted home from the US on Tuesday after sustaining a knee problem as the Norwich squad continue to be put through their paces ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign.
The 26-year-old played in all but one of Norwich's 38 league games last term, with Hughton keen to play down fears that the former Leeds United man is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.
He told the club's official website: "Bradley Johnson, who went home - he's fine, he tweaked his knee very slightly.
"But the good news on that one is that it isn't a problem and he should be training in the next few days."
Sebastien Bassong and Michael Turner missed the trip to America due to a knee and groin injury respectively.
And Hughton also delivered positive news on the duo, as he added: "We're shaping up well.
"If I look at the centre-half positions Sebastien Bassong and Michael Turner who didn’t come with us are making very good progress at home."
