Hull boss Bruce hopes for squad fitness boost

Hull have been ravaged by injuries to key players this season and, as a result, have tumbled down the league to fourth bottom following one win in their last 12 games.

Bruce was without Michael Dawson, Andrew Robertson (both hamstring), Mohamed Diame and Robert Snodgrass (both knee) for the 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Leicester City on Sunday, while Tom Huddlestone and James Chester were both suspended.

Hull largely dominated the match without being able to find a way through, but Bruce remains confident his side will be fine once they are back up to full strength.

"The big thing we have to change is we've got six big players not playing," he said.

"We've got to look at that, we need a bit of luck.

"If someone who comes up [to bring in during the transfer window] who can make a difference, we will have a look, but we need players back.

"They are big players at this level for our club but have been missing a long time."

Hull host Everton at the KC Stadium on New Year's Day before a repeat of last season's FA Cup final against Arsenal in the third round three days later.