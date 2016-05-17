Hull City 0 Derby County 2 (3-2 agg): Tigers survive to reach Wembley

Hull City will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final after surviving a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Derby County to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Steve Bruce's men, who finished fourth in the regular season having been relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, ran out 3-0 winners after the Rams capitulated in the semi-final first leg at ipro Stadium last Saturday.

Few gave the demoralised visitors any chance of mounting a comeback in Tuesday's return fixture at KC Stadium.

But a fast start from Darren Wassell's team resulted in the opening goal after nine minutes. Right-back Cyrus Christie drove down the flank and delivered a cross to the back post, where striker Chris Martin headed it down to the centre of the penalty area. Johnny Russell saw his first shot blocked but pounced on the rebound to slot home from close range.

Encouraged by the goal, the Rams dominated possession and made it 2-0 in the 36th minute, Andrew Robertson stabbing the ball into his own net from Marcus Olsson's cross.

It continued to be all Derby after the break, Hull only sporadically threatening on the counter. But a dogged rear-guard action from the hosts proved enough to see out a nerve-wracking second half for the home fans, Craig Bryson missing the visitors' best chance to make it 3-0 in the second 45.

Hull will face Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 28 with a place in the Premier League the prize on offer, the Owls having seen off Brighton and Hove Albion in the other semi-final.