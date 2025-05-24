Watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland in the Championship Play-off Final on Saturday 24 May as both sides fight for promotion to the Premier League, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will lock horn at the home of English football for the chance of promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades booked their place at Wembley with a convincing 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City in the play-off semi-finals and will be looking for an immediate return to the Premier League.

A 121st minute goal from Dan Ballard secured a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win for Sunderland over Frank Lampard's Coventry. The Black Cats are looking to return to England's top flight after an eight year absence that saw them drop as low at League One.

Curiously the game will kick-off at 15:01 BST as the EFL looks to raise awareness for the "Every Minute Matters" campaign alongside the British Heart Foundation.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 14:00 BST on Saturday.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Can I watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the Championship Play-off final but those in the US could technically to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland for free by taking advantage of the free trial on offer from Paramount+, which is the US broadcaster for the game.

Watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland from anywhere

Watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland streams globally

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland in the US? Fans in the US can watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland on CBS Sports Network and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

Can I watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland in Canada? Sheffield United vs Sunderland is being shown on DAZN in Canada, which has access to all EFL games.

Can I watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland in Australia & New Zealand? Fans in Australia & New Zealand can watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland on beIN SPORTS.