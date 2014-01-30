Hull defender Davies worried about slump

Steve Bruce's side have slipped to 13th in the Premier League, four points off the relegation zone, after a four-game losing streak in the top flight.

Since beating Fulham 6-0 at the KC Stadium in late December, Hull have lost to Liverpool, Chelsea, Norwich City and Crystal Palace without scoring a goal.

And, while they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with victory over Southend United, Davies believes their league form gives cause for alarm.

"I think we need to be concerned because this has gone on too long now," he told the club's official website.

"We beat Fulham 6-0 and have done nothing since. Those six-nils are all very well, but I would have happily taken a couple of one-nils along the way to be further out of sight.

"We need to get it right and our next game is against Tottenham. That is the only place to put it right – the next game.

"We're going to have to work at a game plan to stop their flowing, attacking football and look at how we can score a few goals because if we're not scoring goals, we have nothing to hang on to."

Hull have played Spurs twice already this season, losing at White Hart Lane 1-0 in the Premier League and suffering a penalty shootout loss in the League Cup three days later.