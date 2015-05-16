Hull hoping for 'one final twist'

Hull City manager Steve Bruce hopes that "one final twist" will be enough to save his side from Premier League relegation.

Second-half goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose left Hull mired in the bottom three on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

They must now win against Manchester United on the final day of the season and also hope that other results go their way if they are to stay up.

Bruce - whose preparations were marred by the news that midfielder Jake Livermore had been suspended by the Football Association (FA) following a failed drugs test - criticised his players' finishing after another costly result.

But he is refusing to give up the fight.

"We have a chance. Is there one final twist? Can we upset the apple cart? Let's hope we can do it," he said.

"Six or seven of the players got me into the league a few years ago - they have big hearts. We've missed some of those big players during this season.

"You can't come to Tottenham and create five or six good chances and not take one," he added. "We've switched off at the back and they have taken their chances.

"In terms of the way we played - no disrespect to Burnley but if we played like that against them our chances wouldn't be in the hands of others.

"We have to believe we can beat Manchester United next week."