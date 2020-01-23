Hull without defensive trio for Chelsea visit

Hull are battling a defensive injury glut ahead of hosting Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash.

On-loan Everton defender Matthew Pennington picked up a groin strain in training on Thursday, with scans required to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Callum Elder has a calf complaint and could be sidelined for several weeks while centre-back Jordy De Wijs is also missing with a calf injury of his own.

However, the Tigers could be boosted by the return of defender Stephen Kingsley, who is back in training after three weeks out, while forward Kamil Grosicki is also closing in on a comeback after injury.

Tammy Abraham will be a doubt for Chelsea ahead of the trip north after suffering an ankle injury scare against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The England striker hobbled off the Stamford Bridge turf at full-time in the 2-2 Premier League draw.

Christian Pulisic is still out with an adductor problem, while Reece James will be doubtful due to the knee injury that kept him out of the Arsenal clash.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term absentee after heel surgery.