Hummels: Dortmund's win over Hannover on a knife edge

Mats Hummels conceded that his error in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 Bundesliga victory over Hannover could have proved costly, as Thomas Tuchel's side continued their perfect start to the season.

Dortmund captain Hummels made his 200th Bundesliga appearance in Saturday's clash and was at fault for Hannover's second goal – mistiming his header and allowing Artur Sobiech to convert.

However, an own goal from Felipe and a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty, his second successfully converted spot-kick of the match, ensured the three points for the visitors.

"We have not won a simple game, but one that was extremely combative for us," said Hummels.

"It was the expected tight game. We went behind but we always believed we had the quality, but before the third of our goals the game was on a knife edge, for sure.

"It was my fault for that, I have to have the ball clear. I went to the ball with my head down, when I should have gone with my foot – but no matter how I must get the ball way there."

Sobiech had given Hannover the lead early on, but Aubameyang's first penalty cancelled that strike out, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan's sensational effort put Dortmund ahead at the interval.

And Tuchel, whose free-scoring side have netted four times in three of their Bundesliga games so far, believes that the win was well-deserved.

"We were not quite sure how we would present ourselves after we went down but the response to going behind was very good and it was a great team effort," the coach said.

"This win feels deserves because we know how much hard work we had to put in it."