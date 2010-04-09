Hungarian Varga dies on pitch aged 65

Varga, who was bought by Ajax Amsterdam to replace the great Johan Cruyff in 1973, collapsed during the match in Budapest and could not be saved by medical staff.

He was a member of the Olympic team that won gold at the 1964 Games in Tokyo and also was part of the Hungary side that finished third at the European Championship that year.

Between 1961 and 1968 he played for Ferencvaros, scoring 53 goals in 135 league matches, and won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1965 when they beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin.

Varga left Hungary in 1968 and played for Hertha Berlin, Aberdeen, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund before finishing his playing career at Gent.

Later he returned to Hungary and coached top flight teams including Ferencvaros, Kispest Honved, Diosgyor and Gyor.

