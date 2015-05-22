I am not good enough to win treble every year - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is not capable of delivering the treble for Bayern Munich every year.

Guardiola has come in for criticism in recent times after the Bundesliga champions were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals.

Bayern will be given the Bundesliga trophy following Saturday's final-day clash with Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

The former Barcelona coach led Bayern to the double last season, but has so far been unable to match the achievement of Jupp Heynckes, who won the treble prior to Guardiola's arrival in 2013.

And in his pre-match media conference ahead of the Mainz game, Guardiola said: "They speak too much here in Germany. They should have more respect for the German champions.

"I've learnt that people talk too much here. My advice [to them] would be to stay calm.

"If Bayern Munich are looking for a manager that has to win the treble each year, then I'm not the one. I'm not good enough."