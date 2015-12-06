I did not mean to stand on Abdennour, insists Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he did not deliberately stand on Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour during Saturday's feisty 1-1 La Liga draw at the Mestalla.

The Uruguay international opened the scoring for the visitors in the 59th minute, but a late equaliser from Santi Mina ensured new head coach Gary Neville will take charge on the back of a positive result for his side.

Prior to scoring, the home fans were furious with Suarez after he appeared to stamp on Abdennour during a scuffle between the two players.

The 28-year-old, though, insists there was no deliberate act on his part.

"I did not stand on Abdennour's foot on purpose," the Barcelona star told reporters after the match.

"I turned around, I stepped on him and that is why I apologised.

"We had some good chances and much of the play and we are bitter that two points are now gone.

"But we played well, Valencia are one of the best teams in the league with some good youngsters who work hard."

The result mean's Barca's lead at the top of La Liga was cut to two points by Atletico Madrid.