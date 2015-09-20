I fired Mirallas up before sending off - Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has backed Kevin Mirallas after the winger was sent off in injury time against Swansea City.

Mirallas' high challenge on Modou Barrow earned him a straight red card from referee Stuart Attwell, just moments after he had been sent on as a late substitute.

Martinez admitted the official had little choice but to send him off, but refused to criticise his player.

"It's not much of a decision for the referee," said the Spaniard following Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw.

"I always tell my subs to come on and give a real intensity, so I was pleased with the manner of Kevin Mirallas coming onto the pitch.

"I thought it was more a case of a striker trying to defend and maybe putting in a challenge that looked worse than it actually was."

He added: "It was his first challenge, and sometimes you need to have a little bit more common sense. It was more my demand of having Kevin fired up in terms of getting the tempo of the game, because it's difficult when you come on so late.

"I'm disappointed with the action, but not with the manner."