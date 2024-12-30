“I got knocked down by a big Irish striker after the first touch on my debut – I was lying on the floor, then Gus Poyet said, ‘Hey, welcome to British football!’”: Ex-Chelsea star recalls first Premier League encounter

By
Contributions from
published

A former Chelsea player had to learn about the British style of football the hard way...

5 Jan 2002: Carlo Cudicini of Chelsea makes a catch during the AXA Sponsored FA Cup third round match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road, Norwich. DIGITAL IMAGE \ Mandatory Credit: Tom Shaw/Getty Images
Chelsea play at Carrow Road in 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini received a rude awakening in British football when he joined the Blues in 1999.

Having joined Chelsea, initially on loan, from Castel di Sangro, before making the move permanent for £300k, Cudicini arrived at Stamford Bridge as back-up to first team goalkeeper Ed de Goey.

Gianluca Vialli wanted to utilise the entirety of his Chelsea squad while playing a pre-season friendly in Northern Ireland, though, which helped Cudicini realise the physicality involved in British football.

Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Cudicini's rude welcome

6 Sep 2000: Carlo Cudicini of Chelsea takes a goalkick during the FA Carling Premiership match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, in London. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Cudicini in goal for Chelsea in 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My Chelsea debut was in a pre-season match against Omagh in Northern Ireland. I came on in the second half, and with my first touch I got knocked down by a big Irish striker, hitting my nose," Cudicini recalls to FourFourTwo.

"I was half-asleep on the floor with the physio and the doctors talking to me, and I couldn’t understand a single word. Gus Poyet came over and said, 'Hey, Carlo, welcome to British football', which still makes me laugh.

20 Jan 2002: Carlo Cudicini of Chelsea in action during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match against West Ham United played at Stamford Bridge, in London. Chelsea won the match 5-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Cudicini playing for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I recovered quickly enough and made my official debut in a Champions League qualifier at Skonto in Latvia, playing the last 15 minutes of the second leg, then I made my league debut on the final day of the season. I’d arrived."

After spending nearly the whole of the 1999/00 season on the bench, behind De Goey and sometimes elder statesman Kevin Hitchcock, too, the Italian then started to play more regularly after a full year in England.

In 2000/01, Cudicini started 23 Premier League games compared to De Goey's 15, while he then managed to retain his place after the signing of Mark Bosnich in 2001/02.

Though Petr Cech's arrival relegated Cudicini down to back-up goalkeeper, he clearly managed to adapt quickly to the physicality of the British game - a far cry from the Italian style he arrived from towards the end of the 1990s.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from