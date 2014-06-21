I would drop Fred to bench, admits Edmilson

Fred has come in for much criticism following some lacklustre performances so far in the World Cup, failing to find the net in the opening two games.

Brazil legend Pele recently suggested that the Fluminense forward is not fully fit and former midfielder Edmilson, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, believes a change up front is necessary.

"I would play Neymar as a false number nine and would play Willian in place of Fred," Edmilson told Globo Esporte.

"Hulk would play if he is fit and with Willian, who is good in this role for Chelsea. I would put Neymar between the holding midfielder and opposing defender, like how Thomas Muller does it for Germany."

Brazil only need a point in their final Group A game with already eliminated Cameroon in Brasilia on Monday to make sure of a place in the last 16, and could even progress with a defeat depending on the result between Mexico and Croatia.

And Edmilson feels Brazil can afford to experiment against a Cameroon team who have endured a dreadful competition.

He added: "It is true that some experiments can be done, especially against Cameroon, which, on paper is an easier game.

"I think Cameroon started badly, will want to beat Brazil within Brazil to leave a better impression, but, on paper, it is an easier game, you can make tests."