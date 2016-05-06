'I would not like to be him for one second in my life' - Klopp slams Marcelino

There was no love lost between Jurgen Klopp and Marcelino after Liverpool trumped Villarreal to reach the Europa League final.

Liverpool overturned a one-goal semi-final first-leg deficit as they defeated the Spanish visitors 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday.

The return leg was a feisty affair on and off the pitch, with Klopp and Marcelino - who questioned Liverpool's tactics afterwards - clashing on the sidelines, a similar scene to what was seen at El Madrigal last week.

And Klopp did not hold back post-match, telling reporter of his counterpart: "I would not be like him one second in my life.

"And he is a great manager."

Liverpool will seek to win a fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League crown when they face two-time defending champions Sevilla in the final in Basel on May 18.