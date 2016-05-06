'I would not like to be him for one second in my life' - Klopp slams Marcelino
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Villarreal coach Marcelino clashed during Thursday's second leg at Anfield.
There was no love lost between Jurgen Klopp and Marcelino after Liverpool trumped Villarreal to reach the Europa League final.
Liverpool overturned a one-goal semi-final first-leg deficit as they defeated the Spanish visitors 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday.
The return leg was a feisty affair on and off the pitch, with Klopp and Marcelino - who questioned Liverpool's tactics afterwards - clashing on the sidelines, a similar scene to what was seen at El Madrigal last week.
And Klopp did not hold back post-match, telling reporter of his counterpart: "I would not be like him one second in my life.
"And he is a great manager."
Liverpool will seek to win a fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League crown when they face two-time defending champions Sevilla in the final in Basel on May 18.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.