Ibe chooses England over Nigeria

Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has committed his international future to England despite receiving an approach from Nigeria.

The 19-year-old made his first appearances for the Three Lions' Under-21 side this month, but is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, who he qualifies for through his father.

Ibe can switch allegiances until he has made a competitive senior international appearance, although Roy Hodgson has stressed he will not call up the prospect for that reason alone.

Nigeria head coach Sunday Oliseh suggested last weekend that his attempts to lure Ibe to Nigeria had been unsuccessful and the player himself has now confirmed that decision.

"It was my choice and it feels the right choice for me," he said to Liverpool's official website.

"I was born here and have played in the younger age groups. I want to take it up to the first team one day.

"[Playing for the Under-21s] was great and I enjoyed myself. I felt as though [Liverpool team-mate] Joe Gomez and I did well. It was a great experience and I am looking forward to the coming games.

"You want to represent your country well. Even at times when you have not got games for Liverpool, doing well with England is vital."

Ibe, who spent time on loan with Derby County last season, has played at least some part in all five of Liverpool's Premier League games in 2015-16, starting two of them.