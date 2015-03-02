Ibe set to miss a month with knee injury

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for Liverpool in the last month, putting in a string of good performances in the right wing-back role after returning from a loan spell at Derby County.

However, Ibe was forced off against Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and subsequently missed Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City.

"Jordon Ibe will be out for a few weeks," Brendan Rodgers said. "He'll be back towards end of March."

Rodgers delivered more positive news on Steven Gerrard's hamstring problem, adding the Liverpool skipper is "coming along very well" in his rehabilitation.