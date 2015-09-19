Ibrahimovic calms fans over PSG barren spell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has moved to calm Paris Saint-Germain supporters after he failed to score again in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Reims.

Substitute Edinson Cavani came to the champions' rescue with a late equaliser at Parc des Princes after Theoson Siebatcheu had put the visitors in front just a minute earlier.

Ibrahimovic, who somehow contrived to turn a header wide from five yards out with the goal at his mercy, has failed to score for PSG this season but he insists he will quickly recapture his best form.

When asked if he had a message to assuage any supporter concerns, he said: "I am here."

"I'm fine. It went better today," continued the Sweden star, who has struggled for fitness this term. "I've had small injuries in recent weeks but I feel like it's coming back, bit by bit.

"I should've scored tonight. Something's wrong, I'll have to change that.

"We wanted to win tonight, we created a lot of chances but we missed them and couldn't do any better than a draw.

"It's not easy when you play every three days but the season is long and we're on track for every competition."

PSG remain a point clear of Rennes at the top of Ligue 1 after six matches.