Ibrahimovic to face UEFA disciplinary hearing
Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could receive a longer ban after UEFA said on Wednesday the Swede will face a disciplinary hearing following his Champions League dismissal against Valencia.
Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card in stoppage time after lunging at full back Andres Guardado with his studs up in PSG's last 16 2-1 first leg win in Spain on Tuesday.
The striker will automatically miss the return leg on March 6.
"The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on February 27, 2012," European football's governing body said in an email to Reuters, without specifying what the Swede has been charged with.
PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was mystified by the sending off, telling reporters Ibrahimovic did not deserve it.
