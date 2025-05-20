Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for a dramatic showdown in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday, May 21, with all the details here on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch online or on TV from anywhere.

Key information

• Manchester United vs Spurs Date: Wednesday, May 21

• Manchester United vs Spurs Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Manchester United vs Spurs Venue: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

• Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Free stream: Discovery+ (UK), Auvio (Belgium)

• Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free?

Yes! You can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final for free, if you're in the UK, thanks to Discovery+.

Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports, which usually puts its European football behind a subscription paywall, but is swinging the doors open not just for the Europa League final but also the Champions League final and Conference League final.

To access the Europa League final free live stream, you have to register an account but you'll be able to watch United vs Spurs without having to take out a subscription (usually £30.99 a month).

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from the UK, you'll have to use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.

How to watch the Europa League final from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Manchester United vs Spurs in the Europa League final, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Manchester United vs Spurs in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Manchester United vs Spurs in the Europa League final on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those streaming online, coverage on Discovery+ starts at the same time.

To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch the Europa League final online, Discovery+ is offering free access – simply register without purchasing a subscription.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Fans in the US can watch the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on Paramount+ on Wednesday.

Paramount+, the streaming platform of CBS, is the home of European soccer in the US, and you can also watch the Champions League final there. Plans start from $7.99 a month.

Where else can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN