Ibrahimovic fumes at Sweden awards snub

Tennis star Borg won 11 grand slams, including five successive Wimbledon titles and four consecutive French Open crowns.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter ranked the country's top 150 sports stars, and Borg was named as number one ahead of Ibrahimovic.

The news was not taken well by the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is not shy about talking up his own qualities.

"Thank you, but to finish second is like finishing last," he said upon being congratulated by the newspaper.

When asked to rank his own top stars, Ibrahimovic replied: "I would have been number one, two, three, four and five, with due respect to the others."