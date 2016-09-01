I'd be praised if I played for Madrid or Barca - Costa

Spain striker Diego Costa hit back at his critics, saying he would be praised for his performance against Belgium if he played for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Chelsea star set up the first of David Silva's two goals in a 2-0 victory for Julen Lopetegui's men in Brussels on Thursday.

Costa, who was brought on to replace the injured Alvaro Morata during the first half, was left fuming by what he considers unfair treatment in the media.

"If I were a Real Madrid or Barca player, you would say I played well," the former Brazil international said.

"I did bad games. But even if I don't score, the truth must be said. I missed the goals but they will arrive.

"Media don't lie many times when they say I have not done great things with the national team. But you have to say it as well when I play well."

Costa has scored just once in 11 appearances for Spain, while he failed to net in two games for Brazil, the country of his birth.

But the 27-year-old said criticism of his display against Belgium was unjustified.

"I think this one has been my best game with the national team. Not like other times when I leave hurt," Costa said.

"It's my bad because sometimes I f*** it, but other times some people make a storm out of a little thing."

Morata was withdrawn as a "precaution", according to coach Lopetegui, with Spain facing Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.