Ideye an injury concern for Palace clash

The Nigeria striker suffered a knock in training, which may prevent him from taking his place in the starting line-up at Selhurst Park.

Pulis said: “Browny has got a little bit of a knock so we're not sure if he will be fit to start or not. We're hoping that he will be OK."

Ex-Palace boss Pulis was able to deliver better news of winger Callum McManaman, who played just over an hour of a Birmingham Senior Cup game against Nuneaton in midweek after recovering from a heel problem.

"Callum has come through a reserve game and has trained really well these last 10 games, so he gives us an option which will be great for us.” said the Welshman.

Albion will be out to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat at the expense of a Palace side full of confidence after winning four in a row.