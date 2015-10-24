If you love football, you love Ozil, gushes Wenger

Arsene Wenger hailed Mesut Ozil's performance in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Germany international added to his recent run of stellar showings against Everton, setting up Olivier Giroud's opening goal and hitting the upright late on.

Ozil has had a hand in seven goals across his last five appearances in all competitions, leaving Wenger running out of superlatives.

"Mesut is a top class player, honestly," Wenger said at his post-match news conference.

"Rather than talking about him I would rather watch him again. If you love to watch football, you love to watch Ozil.

"It is a combination of quality of the touch, intelligence and team attitude. He is a real team player, I said that Friday in the press conference.

"He puts his talent at the service of the team and he wants to help the team with everything he does. That makes him efficient."

Saturday's victory was Arsenal's third win of the week after previously beating Watford and Bayern Munich, putting them top of the Premier League pile.

"We went to Watford and won 3-0 and beat Bayern Munich 2-0, and beat Everton in one week. It has been a fantastic week. It is not easy," he added.

"We had a massive game on Tuesday night and after that it is a good test for your squad and the hand off to your players. I think we played with the right focus and desire.

"I believe that we will keep that solidarity, that desire to do well and I think we are well focused to do well and together we have improved on that front. We know that when we have the ball we can create goal chances."