Iheanacho waits to shoot down Eagles again as Pellegrini talks up City youth

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegini could hand youngster Kelechi Iheanacho a second chance to sink Crystal Palace this season.

The 19-year-old striker came off the bench to score an injury-time winner - his first senior goal - as City snatched a 1-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park in September.

The sides meet again in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday and the continued injury absence of attacking stars Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Samir Nasri could grant Iheanacho a start.

Pellegrini told his pre-match news conference: "We'll see tomorrow if Kelechi will start.

"As a manager, it's important for every club to always buy good players and then to work to develop young players who can arrive into the first-team.

"For our club it's important to bring young players from the academy to the first-team.

"It's not just a case of using young players if you don’t think they have a future with the club."

On City's injury situation, Pellegrini added: "The injury list is exactly the same as the last game - Clichy, Delph, Nasri, Aguero and Silva.

"Aguero is improving but he has some time more until he's available.

Pellegrini handed debuts to youngsters Patrick Roberts, George Evans and Manu Garcia from the bench as City breezed past Sunderland 4-1 in the previous round.

But the strength of the starting line-up named at the Stadium of Light underlined the Chilean's commitment to regaining a trophy he collected during his first season in England.

"The Capital One Cup an important competition for the club," he continued.

"When you play a final at Wembley with 90,000 people it's an important cup. We must try to continue."