I'll give them a kick up the a*** - Adams vows get tough on struggling Granada

Tony Adams has vowed to give Granada players "a kick up the a***" as he attempts to steer them away from relegation from LaLiga.

The former England and Arsenal captain was appointed interim boss of the Andalusian club on Monday following the sacking of Lucas Alcaraz.

Granada have only won four league games all season and are seven points adrift of safety with just seven matches left in Spain's top flight.

But Adams, who has been working with the club since last November, has promised to get tough with the squad in order to give them the best possible chance of beating the drop.

"I've been here five months and I didn't see this coming," the 50-year-old told a news conference.

"I want to thank Lucas Alcaraz and I wish him all the best. I will try to win every game and will try some things in training to liven up the team as we try to achieve a miracle.

"I'm very much an interim coach. I'm here to give the players a kick up the a*** and win games. I have 40 years of experience. Practice makes perfect, that is my way.

"I want us to be tough to beat, we've conceded too many goals. We will fight to win every game, that is what the president wants, it is what the fans want.

"Our focus right now is winning on Sunday. We need to be a tough unit. We have a job to do in the next seven games."

Adams' appointment came as a shock given that he has only had spells with Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Gabala during his managerial career.

Granada sporting director Ignacio Cuerva conceded that gambling on the former centre-back was their last resort.

"With the arrival of Tony, we are playing our final card of the final opportunity we will have," he said.

Granada meet Celta Vigo at Los Carmenes on Sunday.