I'm confident, but what does that mean? - Wenger gives cryptic answer on Ozil future

Arsene Wenger expressed some confidence in Arsenal's ability to keep hold of Mesut Ozil in a cryptic answer over the midfielder's future.

Ozil's future, along with that of Alexis Sanchez, has been the subject of much speculation in recent times.

The Germany international's contract expires at the end of the season and he was the match-winner as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday.

His stunning volley ended a run of three league games without a win for the Gunners, Arsenal seeing the match out despite wasting chances and a commendable Newcastle effort.

Asked if he was confident of tying Ozil down to a new deal in his post-match media conference, Wenger replied: "I'm confident, yes.

"But what does that mean? I don't know."