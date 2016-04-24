I'm happy for Ranieri and Leicester deserve to win the title, says Guidolin

Francesco Guidolin believes Leicester City and Claudio Ranieri would be worthy Premier League champions after watching his Swansea City side get dismantled at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were hugely impressive on Sunday, swatting aside any pre-match nerves they may have felt to run out convincing 4-0 winners.

The win puts the Foxes eight points clear of second-placed Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino's men needing to beat West Brom on Monday to prevent Leicester being able to wrap up the title at Old Trafford next weekend.

And Swansea's Italian boss was full of praise for Ranieri and the team his compatriot has led to the brink of glory.

"Leicester deserve to win the league - they are a very strong team," Guidolin said at his post-match media conference.

"This is a dream for Leicester and I understand why Ranieri had tears a few weeks ago.

"I am very, very happy for him."

Swansea began Sunday's match looking confident, but were undone when an uncharacteristic error from captain Ashley Williams gifted the ball to Leicester dangerman Riyad Mahrez, who duly opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

The visitors struggled to contain the rampant hosts thereafter, and a double from Leonardo Ulloa and Marc Albrighton's late strike completed a comprehensive win.

However, Guidolin insisted he was happy with Swansea's efforts at the King Power.

"My team fought for 90 minutes," he added.