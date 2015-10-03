I'm not angry with Jovetic call-up - Mancini

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini has denied he is angry with Stevan Jovetic's call-up to the Montenegro squad.

Branko Brnovic handed Jovetic a place in the squad for the crucial Euro 2016 qualifiers with Austria and Russia, despite the 25-year-old having suffered a pulled hamstring.

Mancini confirmed Jovetic will not be fit to face Sampdoria on Sunday but hopes the Manchester City loanee will be sensible on international duty as he aims to have him fit to face Juventus on October 18.

"There's no problem, I'm not angry with anyone. It's normal for him to be called up. I don't think he's able to play [against Sampdoria]," Mancini said.

"He's a smart lad. If he's called, he has to go, but he knows what to do. I hope he can return to the pitch to face Juventus."

Inter's perfect start to the Serie A season was ended last week as Fiorentina romped to a 4-1 victory in Milan, with Miranda sent off for the home side.

Mancini was shocked by the manner of that defeat, as he believes his side played some of their best football of the campaign, especially in the first half.

"It was an absurd defeat. In the first half-hour, despite our disadvantage, we played one of our best games," he said.

"It can't be explained. You accept the result and you move on. We lost an important player in Miranda, that's the main bad point.

"You don't lose the game because you play three or four at the back. It's down to other reasons, like individual mistakes or errors from the referee.

"We've taken 15 points from six games, I don't think we're playing too badly. I'm not worried by what the papers say. I have an idea of football and I won't let it be influenced by external factors."

Mancini expects a tough test against Sampdoria, with Walter Zenga's side currently five points off the top of the table, having scored 12 times in their first six games.

He continued: "Samp are a good team and have three or four quality players in attack who can decide a match. I'm happy to see Walter back in Italian football, he's doing a great job."

The former Manchester City boss also paid tribute to Gary Medel, who has been named on a provisional long-list for the FIFA Ballon d'Or, which was leaked on Friday.

"It's a great personal satisfaction and I'm happy for him because he's an important player," Mancini added.