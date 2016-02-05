Impending Chelsea exit hasn't affected Terry, claims Hiddink

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has not noticed a change in John Terry after his captain revealed he is to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Terry told reporters after Sunday's FA Cup win over MK Dons that he was not to be offered an extension to his contract and that his 21-year association with the club would end this season.

Hiddink stated the door was not closed on Terry after Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Watford in midweek, which saw Terry warmly applauded by the travelling support at Vicarage Road.

Amid fears Chelsea supporters may voice their frustration at the club's treatment of Terry this Sunday against Manchester United, Hiddink told reporters: "He was well received in Watford, They supported him and cheered him.

"I hope we will have a good reaction to this [at Stamford Bridge]. I don't notice any change [in Terry], firstly he is an experienced player. He has gone through good things and storms, which means he is experienced.

"You don't notice anything different with John, he likes to train and he is having his laughs. I don't notice any difference.

"We talked about [the contract in the news conference] last week and there's no updates."

Chelsea welcome United to Stamford Bridge this weekend following a frustrating stalemate at Watford on Wednesday where an inspired Heurelho Gomes thwarted the champions.

Hiddink confirmed Falcao and Loic Remy remain out although Pedro could return after a groin problem.

"The squad is looking okay after midweek," he added. "We should have had three points but the players have come back and seem to be fit except Falcao is not in and Remy is not in.

"The rest are very good. Pedro trained this morning and we'll see how he reacts but I don't think there will be big problems."