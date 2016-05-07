Infantino offers condolences after Ekeng passing

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Patrick Ekeng, who passed away after collapsing on the pitch.

The Cameroon international fell to the floor just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute in Dinamo Bucharest's Romanian Liga I game with Viitorul on Friday.

He was taken to hospital and received CPR for 90 minutes, but was later pronounced dead at the age of 26.

Infantino said: "I'm incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Cameroonian Patrick Ekeng. At moments like this, words seem insufficient.

"Messages I've read online from team-mates, his club in Romania, and former teams, show just how highly Patrick was regarded.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and friends, and particularly to the staff, players and fans of Dinamo Bucharest, and the Cameroon national team.

"My thoughts are with everyone at this time."

Ekeng won two caps for his country in a career that saw him play in several different countries, including France, Spain and Switzerland.