Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced he will stand for re-election next year.

Infantino took over following Sepp Blatter's unceremonious exit in 2016 and claimed that in his tenure the governing body has gone from being "clinically dead" to "alive and well".

The next FIFA elections will be held in June 2019 in Paris.

"After two years, it is time to take stock," Infantino said in his presidential address at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday, which saw the United States, Mexico and Canada confirmed as hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

"In 2016, FIFA was clinically dead as an organisation.

"Today, a bit over two years later, FIFA is alive and well and filled with joy and passion - and, with a vision for its future."

Infantino has been criticised by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin over plans to expand the Club World Cup and start a new biennial international tournament, and there has been speculation he may not receive the support of UEFA in the election.