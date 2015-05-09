Ings: Burnley 'phenomenal' despite relegation

Burnley striker Danny Ings has described his team's performance as "phenomenal" after they were relegated from the Premier League despite a 1-0 win at Hull City.

Ings scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute at the KC Stadium, but results elsewhere on Saturday saw Burnley slip into the Championship with two matches left to play.

"The lads were unbelievable," Ings said. "The fight in the team was phenomenal from start to finish.

"I thought we were the better team. But it's come a bit too late.

"I can't fault any of my team-mates. I've tried my all for the team as well. Sometimes it's just one of those things.

"The goals dried up towards the end [of the season], but the lads were fighting until the end."

Ings is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in the close-season, with Liverpool strongly linked with the frontman.

However, asked what the future held for himself and Burnley, Ings added: "There are two games left, so we're going to play them with pride."