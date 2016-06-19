Iniesta not fussed by Ballon d'Or rejection

Spain and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta says it is "no thorn in his side" if he never wins a Ballon d'Or.

Iniesta has been one of the key figures in the Spain and Barcelona sides that have dominated world football in the last decade.

The 32-year-old has helped Spain win back-to-back European Championships, while he also scored the winning goal as the nation won the 2010 World Cup - the first in their history.

Iniesta has also won an incredible 28 trophies with club side Barca since making his debut for the Catalan giants in 2002.

However, the midfield maestro has never won a Ballon d'Or - finishing runner-up to Barca team-mate Lionel Messi in 2010, and then claiming third place in 2012 as the Argentinian won again, leading Spain coach Vicente del Bosque to call it an "injustice" if he never wins.

But Iniesta insists the thought of never having won football's highest individual honour is not something that keeps him up at night.

"It's not a thorn in my side. Nor do I think it is an injustice," Iniesta told Spanish TV channel Cuatro.

"Both Leo and Cristiano [Ronaldo] have been deserving of the award. Everyone has their own opinion.

"But being surrounded by great players and to be competing with them is significant."