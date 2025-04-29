Manchester United 'transfer list' £72m star as Matheus Cunha deal edges closer: report

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves this summer

Manchester United are said to have 'transfer-listed' one of their forwards ahead of the impending arrival of Matheus Cunha.

Cunha, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, has smashed in 17 goals for Wolves this season, with the forward set to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim has already identified the talented Brazil international as an ideal summer target, with Manchester United now said to be scrambling to raise enough cash in order to help the deal move quickly.

Manchester United have told striker he is free to leave the club this summer

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's arrival hasn't helped any of the Red Devils' problems, with high wages, low morale and an under-performing squad all coming to the boil in recent weeks.

With a huge summer clear-out expected, many believe up to 10 players could leave Old Trafford this year, and one striker has already been told, according to reports, he will depart at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has another transfer headache heading his way (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Rasmus Hojlund will be allowed to leave the club after a poor run of form this season has seen him criticised profusely. The 22-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in front of goal but did score in the side's recent 1-1 draw with Bournemouth a few days ago.

A return to Italy has been touted, with Serie A outfits Juventus and Napoli both said to be interested in taking the striker on a permanent transfer later this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hojlund has scored just nine goals so far this season, with Manchester United often relying on captain Bruno Fernandes to pull them away from danger when needed.

Joshua Zirkzee's future also looks unclear, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Victor Lindelof all awaiting decisions on their United careers too.

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has dwindled in front of goal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it looks hard for Hojlund to stay at the Theatre of Dreams, especially with Cunha's arrival now set to be announced sooner rather than later. A move for Liam Delap has also been talked up, which could cause further problems for the Manchester United number nine.

Amorim's side is in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Brentford.