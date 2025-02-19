'When I left Real Madrid, I'm not saying I punished them, but they realised they weren't going to make the same mistake any more': Real Madrid icon is glad that Rodri won the Ballon d'Or

A Real Madrid icon has insisted his former side should learn to appreciate the true value of a defensive midfielder.

Rodri - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now - swept in to win October's Ballon d'Or prize, when all the talk continued to suggest it was Vinicius Jr who was nailed on to claim the top spot.

Now, just four months later, a former Galactico has revealed how pivotal a centre midfielder like Rodri is to any side, given his performances over the last 12-18 months have seen him rise to European stardom.

'Ancelotti understands you need your striker and wingers to score goals, your defenders for security, but you need to have a good midfielder...'

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his side can secure their passage in Europe, as they host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's all eyes on Madrid this evening, as the past two Champions League winners go head-to-head in their play-off round second leg at Bernebau this evening.

The reigning champions hold a slender advantage following their 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium last week and millions are expected to tune in to watch the action tonight.

It's advantage Real Madrid so far in the tie - but will it remain that way this evening? (Image credit: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid man Claude Makelele has been speaking to The Mirror ahead of the mouthwatering clash but believes he was somewhat underappreciated by the Madrid fans.

The Spanish giants went ten years without winning a European crown after he left the club and it is players like Rodri who he says, have an impact more than you realise.

"When I left [Real Madrid], I'm not saying I punished them but they realised they weren't going to make the same mistake any more," Makelele told Mirror Football courtesy of Frame the Game "They realised now this position is big for the team.

"[Real Madrid boss Carlo] Ancelotti understands you need your striker and wingers to score goals, your defenders for security, but you need to have a good midfielder. [Someone] clever, with leadership, working in a good way, smiling, helping teammates.

Makelele was often underappreciated during his time in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It makes the balance, and now many teams want this kind of player because it's very expensive. Imagine in my time, if I was playing in these times I would be the most expensive midfielder in the world.

"I'm happy because now the football world recognises this position. they gave the Ballon d'Or to a midfielder, so i'm happy for this."