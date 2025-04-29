Arsenal have made it to the Champions League final

The Champions League is at the business end of the season in both the men and women's competitions.

The competition this campaign has seen England players shine with two in particular in Harry Kane and Alessia Russo standing above the rest.

But what record have they both broken this season? And do they have the possibility of winning the trophy?

Champions League: What record have Russo and Kane both broken?

Alessia Russo has scored 12 goals in the WSL this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russo's football has come alive under new Arsenal boss Renée Slegers and she has found her scoring boots this season. So much so that she has broken the record for the most goals in a Champions League single season by an Englishwoman.

Russo's goal in the second leg of Arsenal's semi-final against Lyon - which they won 4-1 and 5-3 on aggregate to claim a spot in the final - brought her to seven goals this season. When including the qualifying rounds she has eight this campaign.

Alessia Russo has aided Arsenal to the Champions League final against Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

That eclipses the six goals scored by Fran Kirby in the 2020/21 season and Danielle Carter in the 2013/14 campaign.

Her efforts have helped Arsenal to their first Women's Champions League final in 18 years.

They are the only English team to win the competition but face Barcelona in the final, the back-to-back defending champions.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has also been on fire this campaign and has broken the same record in the men's competition.

Harry Kane has been impressive this season for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

He became the first Englishman to score 10 goals in the competition and added another to bring his total to 11.

Unlike Russo's Arsenal though, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the Champions League.

They were defeated 4-3 on aggregate by Inter Milan in the quarter-final.

Also in the men's competition, Arsenal could potentially play against the same opponent as the women's team if they make the final.

Arsenal men play Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final and on the other side of the draw are Barcelona and Inter.

If Arsenal and Barcelona win their respective semi-finals it would be the first time ever the men and women's competitions had the same clubs in the final.

Then if the same club win both the men and women's competitions, it would be the first season where the same club won the trophy in the same campaign.