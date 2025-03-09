‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta says that he never wanted to move to the Premier League - but there was potential for a Rangers transfer
Barceona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed that there was potential for him to join Rangers during his career, but a move to the Premier League never interested the Spaniard.
Having joined the Barcelona academy aged 12, after growing up in Albacete in the east of Spain, Andres Iniesta - included in the greatest team of FourFourTwo's lifetime - eventually made his first team debut in 2002 as an 18-year-old. Just two seasons later, the diminutive midfielder had established himself as a key player in their starting XI, with time largely spent in the Barcelona B side during the intervening years.
A move to Rangers during that time could have potentially happened, however, with the Glasgow side registering an interest in taking Iniesta on loan. Having recently signed Mikel Arteta, also from Barcelona, Rangers potentially saw the merit in temporarily benefitting from talented individuals from La Masia.
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals discussions with Rangers
Iniesta, though, never had any desire to depart Camp Nou during either his early or peak years - not even when the Premier League came calling.
"If you’re at Barca, there’s no better place to be," Iniesta exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "Since leaving Fuentealbilla, I was convinced that it was the club where I wanted to stay. It became my home. My goal was always to succeed and stay as long as possible, so I was never tempted by the Premier League.
"Early in my career, I’m told there was some talk about Rangers trying to sign me on loan, but I don’t remember it clearly. I’m not sure if they ever directly contacted my father or my agent. What I can say is that I never seriously considered leaving the club. Not at the beginning, nor later.
"I always had confidence I would succeed at Barca and never entertained the idea of going on loan. I told myself, ‘Even if I don’t play much, I’m convinced I’ll end up playing’. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else."
Eventually, in 2018, Iniesta did leave Barcelona, joining Vissel Kobe in Japan after 16 seasons in the Blaugrana's first team. During those years Iniesta won an astonishing 30 trophies, playing in arguably the greatest team of all time alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and many other greats.
"I would have liked to retire at Barca, but I think I made the right decision at the right time when I signed for Vissel Kobe in 2018," Iniesta adds.
"My last final for Barca, the Copa del Rey showpiece against Sevilla, was unforgettable. I felt like I was flying on the pitch, everything just flowed, and I could end that wonderful chapter with a goal I’ll never forget. We won 5-0 – it was unbelievable!
"Leaving wasn’t easy, but the club demands 300 per cent, and I couldn’t give that any more. Could I have stayed another year? Maybe, but I left with the memory of Iniesta as a Barca player in an incredible moment."
