Injury problems mount for Livingston boss Holt

Manager Gary Holt admits Livingston are down to the “bare bones” as they prepare to face high-flying Motherwell.

Star striker Lyndon Dykes is on the sidelines with an ankle injury while Nicky Devlin is sporting crutches as the club wait to find out the severity of a knee issue.

Lee Miller, Cece Pepe and Chris Erskine are among the other absentees.

Nevertheless, the Lions belied their fitness woes to claim a creditable draw against Hibernian in midweek and Holt hopes his walking wounded can rise to another sizeable challenge at Fir Park.

Holt said: “We need to put that to bed and move on now. We can sulk or focus on Wednesday night.

“We focus on the areas we can improve on, we talk about those things, analyse and see where we can learn and grow. And we take all that into the Motherwell game, which is just about as tough as it can be for us because we are down to the bare bones.

“We couldn’t fill our bench at Easter Road and we had three people starting who hadn’t played in a long time.

“Hak [Hakeem Odoffin] hasn’t played since last season, Sibbs [Craig Sibbald] hasn’t had many starts and wee Pitts [Scott Pittman] has been out since the St Mirren game in August.

“A few of those boys were suffering on Thursday morning. It’s now a case of, ‘how well can we recover? Can we go again?’ Because it’s another massive test for us.”

As well as the swathe of injuries, winger Aymen Souda is unavailable as he serves the second of his two-match ban after being sent off against Hearts last weekend.